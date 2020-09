Девушка похвасталась спорткаром и разбилась 

Gruesome scene in Gaithersburg. A brand new Toyota Supra eviscerated and a late model Honda Civic destroyed in a two car crash, Muddy Branch Rd. Scant on more details, @mcpnews investigating, follow @fox5dc for more as it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/0S7VBOG6Oz— Van Applegate (@vbagate) September 9, 2020